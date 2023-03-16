Thane: Former BNMC secretary misleads building residents for own financial gain; case registered

Representative Image | Pixabay

The former secretary of Bhiwandi-Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) Kader Sattar Solanki misled the citizens of a residential building by placing a signboard that a well-maintained building is dangerous for his own financial benefit.

Case registered against the BNMC secretary

A case was registered at Narpoli police station against the BNMC secretary on Monday, March 13.

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station said, "Kader Sattar Solanki the former secretary of BNMC has painted red paint on the facade of the residential building of Siddhik Patel in Patel Nagar, which is under the jurisdiction of BNMC ward committee number 3 claiming that the said building is in a dangerous condition for his own financial gain."

Ballal further added, "There was an atmosphere of fear among the residents of the residential building. After that, Imran Ramzan Nirban, a resident of the building, asked the BNMC assistant commissioner Somnath Soshte, to clarify the matter. It turned out that the notice was not issued. After inquiring into the matter, Somnath Soshte registered a case against Solanki at Narpoli Police Station as soon as he found out that this mischief was done by Kader Solanki, the former municipal secretary of the BNMC. We have registered the case against Solanki under IPC section 170."

Solanki plans to extort money from residents

A few residents of the building informed that since Solanki is the former secretary of the BNMC he is planning to extort money from the residents by telling the citizens that the building is very dangerous.

