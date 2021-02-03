Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani booked in Pune for 'provocative' speech at Elgar Parishad

The Pune Police on Tuesday booked Aligarh University alumnus Sharjeel Usmani for allegedly "promoting enmity between different groups" during his speech at the Elgar Parishad 2021 conclave on 30 January.

According to reports, Usmani has been booked following a complaint by Pradip Gawade, Pune regional secretary of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and using objectionable words against a particular community.

Gawade had on Monday submitted a complaint application at the Swargate police station.

Based on the complaint, and after a preliminary probe, the Pune Police on Tuesday booked Usmani under Section 153 (A) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground religion, etc).

"We have requested the police to also lodge a case against him under Section 124-A, IPC, as he clearly stated he didn't believe in the Indian state, Parliament, and judiciary. We also said a case should be lodged against the organisers of Elgar Parishad," ANI quoted Gawade as saying.