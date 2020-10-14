Forgive me, think of me as a younger brother: BMC commissioner to Mumbai Mayor

Accused of talking "rudely" with BMC house leader and senior Shiv Sena corporator Vishakha Raut, the BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal called Raut and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar . Pednekar along with a group of Sena corporators created a ruckus and staged a Dharna (sit-in) agitation against BMC administration on Wednesday.

Chahal said: "Lahaan Bhau Samjoon Maaf Kara," (Forgive me, think of me as younger brother).



Mumbai Municipal Corporation ward committee elections were held on Wednesday afternoon. The Elections were scheduled on Wednesday at 10.am. While Mayor and corporators reached the BMC headquarters before 9.30 am, none of officials including the Assistant Municipal Commissioner and Deputy Municipal were present at the venue. This angered, corporators and even Mayor.



'How can we hold elections in the absence of senior and other administrative staff? The BMC commissioner should ensure that his officials and administrtaive staff are punctual and respect others time. Despite repeatedly calls to Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G south ward Sharad Ughade and even Deputy Municipal Commissioner, neither of the two answered our calls nor did they called back. They must understand if corporators are calling repeatedly, there must be some reason. Following that house leader Vishakha Raut called the BMC commissioner Chahal, however he spoke rudely to her. He said, can't you wait for sometime," said Pednekar.



According to the Mayor, This offended Raut and other corporators who felt they have been insulted by the civic administration. "There might be issues personal or professional, one should not vent it out over phone on some other person. Besides If officials were busy, they should have at least informed us," added Pednekar. Both Pednekar and Raut even threatened, to write to the chief minister reporting about the incident.

As a result, the mayor and other corporators staged a Dharna (Sit- in agitation). The issue was resolved as soon as Chahal apologised. Once the matter was resolved, elections for the post of the ward committe chairman too were held.