Forecast of Eknath Khadse's exit from BJP made every day, says Devendra Fadnavis

Aurangabad: Amid speculations that senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse may join the NCP in a couple of days, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said there are talks every day of such kind of 'muhurat'.

Fadnavis, who is in Osmanabad district to assess losses caused to farmers due to heavy rains, refused to make any further comment on the rumours.

Khadse has been sulking since he was made to resign as a minister in the then Fadnavis-led BJP government in 2016 on allegations of corruption.