For the second consecutive day, NMMC reports less than 100 positive cases

For the second consecutive day, less than 100 positive cases of coronavirus are reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The civic health department claimed that the mass screenings at containment zones and slum areas helped to control the spread of the virus in the city.

On June 16, a total of 63 positive cases of coronavirus were reported under the NMMC jurisdiction, taking the total number of positive cases to 4061. However, 2355 of them have been cured so far, with more than 58% recovery rate.

According to a civic official, June 16 is the second consecutive day when the number of positive cases under its jurisdiction was less than 100. “We had seen a spike in positive cases, and more than 100 positive cases were reported continuously for almost 10 days,” said an official. At present, the active patients are 1582.

The city saw the maximum spike on June 11, when 195 positive cases were reported in the city. “The spike was due to mass screening which is being conducted in many parts of the city,” said the official. He added that many infected persons were found during the screening and we would able to segregate them from others.

For the mass level screening, the civic body has deputed 10 medical teams of expert doctors from NMMC hospitals, Dr D Y Patil hospital and Terna Hospital. “They are reaching to citizens living in slums and interior parts and interacting with them to know about their condition and also examining their health,” said the official. If a person shows signs of fever, his body's oxygen level is immediately checked with a pulse oximeter. Their swab is also being sent for testing immediately if corona-like symptoms are found.

As testing is the only tool to know the number of people infected with COVID-19, the NMMC is much ahead to many states in the country. The civic body has tested 10325 people per million populations for COVID-19. This has also helped the local body to control the spread of coronavirus and cure over 58 percent.