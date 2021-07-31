For the first time, over 1 crore vaccinated in July: Mumbai civic body data

Mumbai: More than one lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city on Saturday. According to the BMC data, 1,01,903 registered beneficiaries have taken the jabs at the 426 Covid vaccine centres, of which 70,213 were vaccinated at civic-run centres.

State health department officials said that steady stock supply from the Centre and more awareness among the population has boosted their numbers. State immunisation officer D N Patil said, “We have administered over one crore (10 million) doses in a month for the first time.”

Additional municipal commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said, “We have adequate doses to conduct vaccination drives on Monday. We are also expecting more doses by Monday night so we will be able to continue with the drive on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Senior state officials said that though the Centre is providing steady doses to the state, the numbers have to increase in proportion to the state’s population. The state has the infrastructure to administer one million jabs a day. “We have demanded 30 million doses every month as we have the manpower and infr to utilise that much stock. Our daily average is about 3,00,000 doses, which is low due to less stock,” said the official.