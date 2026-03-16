'For Some, Even Karsevaks’ Blood Is Negotiable Over Chicken Biryani': BJP's Priti Gandhi Slams Sanjay Raut After Iftar Party Appearance

'For Some, Even Karsevaks’ Blood Is Negotiable Over Chicken Biryani': BJP's Priti Gandhi Slams Sanjay Raut After Iftar Appearance |

A video of Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut attending a Dawat E Iftar hosted by Maharashtra Samajwadi Party president Abu Asim Azmi in Mumbai has triggered conversation on social media after it was shared by BJP leader Priti Gandhi.

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Posting the clip on X, Gandhi criticised Raut’s presence at the gathering. In her post, she wrote that the Shiv Sena UBT leader was seen relishing Jaffar Bhai’s halal biryani at the event while standing alongside the son of the man who had ordered firing on Karsevaks during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“For some, their morals, their ideology and even the blood of Karsevaks are all negotiable over a plate of chicken biryani,” Gandhi wrote while sharing the video.

The post quickly gained attention online, drawing reactions from users across political lines.

Raut Speaks About The Gathering

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after attending the Dawat E Iftar, Sanjay Raut described the event as a social gathering where guests interacted and spent time together.

“Everyone met, talked and enjoyed. We did not talk about politics. It is a good thing,” the Shiv Sena UBT MP said while addressing the media.

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Raut did not comment on the social media debate surrounding the video.

Event Draws Leaders From Different Parties

The Dawat E Iftar hosted by Abu Asim Azmi was attended by several political leaders and guests from different backgrounds.

Such gatherings are often organised during the holy month of Ramzan and bring together public figures, community leaders and political representatives for an evening meal and interaction.

However, the circulation of the video and accompanying remarks on social media once again highlighted how political appearances at public events can quickly become part of larger political discussions online.