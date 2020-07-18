For second day in a row, 8,000+ cases in state

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day this week, more than 8,000 new corona cases were reported in the state on Friday, with 8,308 cases and 258 fatalities in the last 24 hours, for a total positive count of 2,92,589, with 11,452 deaths so far. Only a day before, there were 8,641 cases and 266 deaths reported. The overall count of cases in Maharashtra is expected to cross the three-lakh mark by the weekend.

In just a fortnight, Maharashtra has recorded 3,339 deaths. Since March 17, when the first death was recorded, it had taken the state 83 days to report 3,000 deaths. With a mortality rate of 3.9 per cent, the state ranks second to Gujarat, for the maximum number of deaths and cases across India.

For the second day in a row, Pune Municipal Corporation reported more cases than Mumbai in the last 24 hours, with 1,539 cases and 21 fatalities, taking its progressive count to 35,219, with 978 deaths so far. However, Mumbai is only 1,000 away from the one-lakh cases milestone and will be the first city to have this dubious distinction. There were 1,228 cases and 62 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The total positive count increased to 98,979, with 5,582 deaths until now.

Of the 258 deaths, 139 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 59 in Pune, 32 in Nashik division, 10 in Aurangabad, 11 in Latur, three in Kolhapur, two in Akola, one in Nagpur while one dead was from another state The number of those recovered in the state has increased to 1,60,357, with 2,217 patients being sent home on Friday.

Thane district currently has the maximum active infections in the state. Officials said that most cases were recorded in the last one month and it would be a while before those patients were discharged, considering that it takes anywhere from one to three weeks for a patient to recover. Across the state, those aged between 31 and 40 years have been most infected by Covid-19, reveals an analysis of 2.55 lakh cases by the state medical education department.

Among the infected, there are 54,106 from the 31-40 age group, accounting for 20 per cent of the total patients, 48,147 (18 per cent) in the 41-50 age group and 47,303 (17.7 per cent) in the 21-30 age group and 43,871 people aged between 60 and 100 year. The trend of comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney ailments contributing to fatalities remains constant. At least 70 per cent of patients who have died, had other illnesses.

So far, a total of 14.84 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 7.24 lakh people across the state who are in home quarantine and over 44,284 in institutional quarantine.