For backing CAA, angry Tweeple call for boycott of Farhan Akhtar movie

Mumbai: Days after Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar came out in support of those protesting against the changes in the Citizenship Act, Twitter users opposed him on Sunday and rallied to demand a boycott of his upcoming movie Toofan.

#BoycottToofan trended on Twitter with 1,775 tweets.

Toofan is set for October 2020 release. The sports-based film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is jointly produced by Farhan and others.

One user wrote: "Friends a humble request -- Please trend this... and ask others to tweet and retweet. #BoycottToofan #FarhanAkhtar @FarOutAkhtar."