For 4th day in a row, 5,000+ cases unlocked in state

Mumbai: For the fourth consecutive day, more than 5,000 new cases were reported in the state on Monday; there were 5,257 cases and 189 fatalities, pushing the total positive count to 1,69,883, with 7,610 deaths until now.

“Seventy-eight of the 175 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 103 had occurred in the last three months and were updated in the progressive count on Monday,” said an official. Of the 103 deaths, the maximum were from Mumbai (71), followed by Thane (16), Jalgaon (5), with three each in Pune, Solapur and Aurangabad and two in Amarawati.

Since June 21, the state has added 32,551 new cases. It had taken 69 days for the state to cross the 30,000-mark on May 17, since the reporting of the first case on March 9. Health experts have attributed this surge to the lockdown relaxation and increased testing daily. “Cases have increased due to the increased movement of people since the beginning of this month. Moroever, hundreds of people stuck in different parts of the country have returned, which too has contributed to the rise in numbers,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

According to the public health department of the BMC, there were 1,227 corona cases and 92 deaths in the city on Monday, bringing the total count to 76,765, with 4,463 deaths until now.

Currently, there are 106 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state – 63 government and 43 private. Of the 9,43,485 laboratory samples, 1,69,883 had tested positive (18%) until Monday. Currently, 5,74,093 people are in home quarantine and 37,758 in institutional quarantine.