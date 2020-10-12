Follow Covid-19 protocols or be ready for another lockdown: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday reiterated that schools, colleges, gyms and temples and suburban railways will continue to remain shut. He urged the people to follow safety protocols or be prepared for another round of lockdown.

‘’Now you think, do you want to wear a mask or a lockdown? Washing hands regularly or lockdown? Keeping safe distance from each other or lockdown? Do not go out of the house unnecessarily. The state government does not want a situation where it will have to impose fresh lockdown under any circumstances,’’ said Thackeray in a web address.

‘’You have shown outstanding support so far and we will need more of this to move further. We must stay aware and stay updated to fight Covid-19. One must follow all the measures directed by the government,’’ noted Thackeray.

CM Thackeray took a swipe at BJP, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar for their repeated demands for the reopening of temples in the state. ‘’Let us take the decision. It is our responsibility. I am aware there is a plea for reopening of temples. However, nothing can be decided in a hurry,’’ he said.

He called upon the citizens to celebrate upcoming Navaratri, Dussehra and Diwali with simplicity as other festivals were celebrated during the present Covid-19 crisis.

Farmers’ interests not to be harmed

Thackeray said the government is interacting with all concerned and farmers' organizations regarding the agriculture laws brought by the central government. He reiterated that these laws will not be implemented blindly in the state but its implementation will be made only after taking into account the advantages and disadvantages.

“The government assures that the farmers would not be harmed in the state,’’ he noted.

CM said the government is vigourously implementing Vikel te Pikel (One that will be sold that will be ploughed) to benefit farmers. “’The government has started raising awareness among the farmers in this regard so that they can effectively market their produce and get good prices. The government has launched six projects of Mahaonion in the state and similar initiatives will be taken for cotton, tur and mug. The government will also set up cold storage facilities for various crops,’’ he added.

Thackeray said the government has provided compensation to the farmers and villagers hit hard by natural calamities. "Funds have been sanctioned to help those affected by heavy rains in Vidarbha. The crop has been damaged due to continuous rains. My appeal to farmers is not to worry as the government is committed to provide aid,’’ he added.

Thackeray said 2.2 crore plates were served at Rs 5 each under the Shivbhojan subsidised meal scheme since the imposition of lockdown in the state.

My Family My Responsibility

Thackeray said Maharashtra will be the only state in the world where the government is combating Covid-19 virus by taking people into confidence. “I thank the police, doctors and all other staff including health workers, Asha and Anganwadi workers for their active contribution in the implementation of My Family My Responsibility campaign in the state.”

He, however, appealed to the people to cooperate with the government staff coming home for health check up to avoid spread of virus and thereby spurt in infection.