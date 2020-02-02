FM Nirmala Sitharaman fails to impress senior citizens

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new income tax slabs for senior citizens. The FM has also announced a package of Rs. 9,000 crore, which would be used for the welfare of senior citizens along with the differently-abled citizens. However, senior citizens are not much impressed by these announcements. Most senior citizens, who usually survive on a 'limited' income such as a pension, were expecting some more announcements so that they could cope with the price hikes on almost every essential service.

“The budget has no mention of any relaxation for senior citizens in terms of medical treatment. The government must understand that we have limited income and we are the ones who suffer from some of the other ailments. To get ourselves treated, we go to hospitals and end up paying lakhs of bills altogether,” said Kamalakar Shenoy (62).

“There is no hike in the interest rates of fixed deposits, which are mostly relied upon by senior citizens like us. The government has ignored us,” Shenoy added.

As per the new tax slabs, the senior citizens aged 60 years and above but below 80 years, with an income up to Rs 3 lakh is exempted from tax. Similarly, the super senior citizens, aged 80 years and above, with an income up to Rs 5 lakh are exempted from tax.

"I appreciate the government for the new tax slabs but at the same time, something more was expected for senior citizens. Like for medical expenditure, we are allowed to deduct Rs. 50,000 from out income tax now. The government could have enhanced this amount given the ever-increasing medical expenses," Raj Kumar (63).

Welcoming this move, 74-year-old, Jaisukhlal Vaghani said, “I am satisfied with the budget with whatever has been allocated for senior citizens. I can say that the greed to have more would never go and thus, we should accept whatever we are given. The government obviously has other expenses too.”