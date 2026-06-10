'Flyover Quality Is Good': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Inspects Goregaon's Mrunaltai Gore Flyover Extension Amid Online Criticism

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday inspected the newly extended phase of the Mrunaltai Gore Flyover in Goregaon (West) amid online criticism and said the overall quality of the project was satisfactory, while directing officials to complete pending finishing works, remove minor undulations and enhance greenery along the stretch.

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The inspection was carried out on the flyover extension connecting Ram Mandir Road to Relief Road. During the visit, Tawde personally walked across the structure and reviewed various aspects of the project, including its geometric design, curved sections, construction joints and overall engineering quality. She was accompanied by local corporators Sandeep Patel and Preeti Satam, along with senior bridge department officials.

While expressing satisfaction with the construction standards, the Mayor instructed officials to address minor uneven patches observed at certain locations, ensure proper finishing of road edges and install additional signboards wherever necessary. She also stressed the need to create a greener environment around the flyover by developing vertical gardens or other suitable landscaping solutions on both sides of the structure.

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"The quality of the flyover appears to be good. However, minor undulations should be rectified, finishing works should be completed and greenery should be developed to provide a pleasant visual experience for commuters," Tawde said after the inspection.

Engineers informed the Mayor that a 40-mm thick mastic asphalt layer has been laid as the wearing course on the flyover. According to officials, the surface may currently appear slightly rough, but it is designed to become smoother and more level once traffic movement begins. They explained that the technology has been adopted for waterproofing, corrosion resistance, durability and long-term protection of the bridge structure.

After reviewing the technical details, Tawde said the bridge is expected to provide a smoother driving experience over time as regular vehicular movement settles the surface layer. She reiterated that all remaining minor works should be completed at the earliest before the project reaches full operational capacity.

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