Floods in Sangli, Krishna river touches 36 feet

Sangli: The heavy and incessant rains in the catchment areas of Koyna and Krishna rivers have led to floods in Sangli. The Krishna river has now touched 36 feet and the waters are rising.

Since last three days, Sangli city has been lashed with heavy rains which has led to a flood situation along the banks of the river. The authorities have relocated 25 families residing on the banks.

Water has entered a few areas of Sangli, mainly, Karnal road, Datta Nagar and Suryavanshi plot. The residents of Suryavanshi plot have been shifted to Municipal school no. 25.

Datta Nagar has been put on high alert while while officials from municipal corporation, fire brigade and Disaster Management Cell have been involved in flood rescue operations.

The Municipal Commissioner, Nitin Kapadnis has issued orders for shifting the residents from water logged areas to safer spots. Residents from affected areas have been moved to municipal schools.

Meanwhile, due to the rising waters, the bridge on Nandre-Palus road has gone underwater, shutting access to motorists.

There have been heavy for the last five days in the catchment area of Koyna dam, with the waters now measuring 74.89 TMC. Warna dam has 28.90 TMC water, 900 cubic centimetres will be released in Panch Ganga.

This will also lead to a rise in Krishna river. District administration has asked people residing along the banks of the river to not go into the river, take care of electric supplies, power, motors, engines, farming tools and livestock.