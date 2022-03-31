Flagship programme of Union govt Sagarmala will attract more tourists & increase maritime economy: Mumbai Port Authority

The Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) on Thursday on the completion of seven years of Sagarmala -- the flagship programme of the Ministry of Shipping initiated by the Government of India in the year 2015, organised a press conference. Wherein it elaborated how MbPA has benefitted from this programme it said.
According to MbPA it has projects under the Sagarmala Programme costing Rs.8757.81 crores. It believes that it will help generate employment opportunities further enhance the maritime economy of the nation, enhance tourism and allied industries, along with adding to the prosperity of Mumbai city, and increase tremendous tourist flow nationally and internationally through it.
Names of projects under Sagarmala funded initiative:
Upgradation & Modernization of Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) at BPX-Indira Dock
Construction of Third Chemical Berth at Pirpau
Fish Jetty at Mallet Bunder
Development of Lighthouse Management, Operation Maintenance of Kanhoji Angre Island
Projects under Sagarmala completed:
5th Oil Berth at Jawahar
Redevelopment & Facelift of Indira Dock
Construction of Passenger Boat Landing Jetty at Kanhoji Angre Island
Ship Repair Operations at 7 Indira Dock & Development of Hughes Dry Dock
Development of Domestic Cruise Terminal
Offshore container terminal
Bunkering terminal at Jawahar Dweep
Proposed projects
Development of Marina at Princes Dock
Ropeway between Sewri and Elephanta
Development of Ecological and Cultural park at Sewri
Dedicated goods lines between Wadala and Kurla.
