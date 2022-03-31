Flagship programme of Union govt Sagarmala will attract more tourists & increase maritime economy: Mumbai Port Authority

e-Paper Get App
Sweety Adimulam | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

The Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) on Thursday on the completion of seven years of Sagarmala -- the flagship programme of the Ministry of Shipping initiated by the Government of India in the year 2015, organised a press conference. Wherein it elaborated how MbPA has benefitted from this programme it said.


According to MbPA it has projects under the Sagarmala Programme costing Rs.8757.81 crores. It believes that it will help generate employment opportunities further enhance the maritime economy of the nation, enhance tourism and allied industries, along with adding to the prosperity of Mumbai city, and increase tremendous tourist flow nationally and internationally through it.

Names of projects under Sagarmala funded initiative:

Upgradation & Modernization of Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) at BPX-Indira Dock

Construction of Third Chemical Berth at Pirpau

Fish Jetty at Mallet Bunder

Development of Lighthouse Management, Operation Maintenance of Kanhoji Angre Island

Projects under Sagarmala completed:

5th Oil Berth at Jawahar

Redevelopment & Facelift of Indira Dock

Construction of Passenger Boat Landing Jetty at Kanhoji Angre Island

Ship Repair Operations at 7 Indira Dock & Development of Hughes Dry Dock

Development of Domestic Cruise Terminal

Offshore container terminal

Bunkering terminal at Jawahar Dweep

Proposed projects

Development of Marina at Princes Dock

Ropeway between Sewri and Elephanta

Development of Ecological and Cultural park at Sewri

Dedicated goods lines between Wadala and Kurla.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

