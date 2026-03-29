'F**K Off, You...': Pune Vlogger Hurls Abuses At General Manager Of Mumbai's St Regis Hotel; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: A video of a vlogger from Pune allegedly abusing and misconducting with the General Manager of Mumbai's St Regis Hotel is going viral on social media. Video shared on social media shows the influencer, identified as Shreyas Korad, allegedly hurling abuses at the staff.

The video of the incident was posted by Vivek Karalkar, a politician, on his official Instagram handle. The incident took place at the valet area near the hotel lobby entrance. In the video, the vlogger, identified as Shreyas Korad, is seen hurling abuses at the General Manager and engaging in a heated argument at the hotel premises. During the exchange, he is heard saying, "Fuck off, you asshole. Don't come in front of me. I am staying at the hotel for two days. I will see you."

On hearing this, the General Manager asks other employees standing nearby to call the police. The vlogger responds, "Call the cops, I am standing right here." The staff is also heard telling him, "You are not going to enter my hotel."

Though the reason for the spat remains unknown, Vivek Karalkar, who posted the video, called for legal action against the vlogger, stating that he had defied all limits of decency. Several videos were also shared by Shreyas Korad on his official handle. In one such video, he is seen sitting outside the hotel and speaking to a staff member, that he overheard someone saying that his car should not be allowed to park.

He is also heard saying, "I don’t want to create a scene. Whoever the main manager is, please come and talk to me." He further asks if there is any cafe open, adding that he has not eaten for two days.

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