Mumbai Dahi Handi celebrations: Five roads closed in Dadar between 7 am to 11 pm

Three major roads like MC Jawale Road, De Silva road and Ranade Road going to Dadar railway station west will remain closed for traffic.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Five roads to be closed in Dadar for Dahi Handi celebrations |

In view of the Dahi Handi festival today, associated with Janmashtami celebrations, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a new notification for the Dadar area.

As per the notification, five roads in Dadar will be closed for vehicular traffic between 7 am to 11 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Raj Tilak Roushan, said, "Since various political parties have organised lots of Dahi Handi programs in the jurisdiction of Dadar Traffic division. Due to those programs, vehicular traffic on a few roads will be affected."

The five roads that will be closed for vehicular traffic are:

Ranade Road from Paneri junction to Dadar west railway station.

De Silva road will be closed from Visava Hotel to Dadar West railway station.

MC Jawale Road shall be closed from Kabutra Khana to Dadar West railway station.

The new Prabhadevi road will be closed for vehicular traffic from Dhanmil Naka to Appasaheb Marathe road.

The Rajabhau Desai road will be closed from Prabhadevi Naka to Appasaheb Marathe Road.

