Five awesome things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Start your day with delicious breakfast at Pizza By The Bay

Nothing can beat a delicious breakfast and tea that too opposite a stunning sea view to start a perfect day on your work-off. Pizza By The Bay is selling a range of pancakes and waffles for only INR 299 each. Choose between a variety of pancakes including white chocolate and apple, chocolate brownie, Oreo cookie, blueberry and banana, oatmeal; and strawberry and banana. For waffles, take your pick from grilled chicken and lettuce, grilled vegetables and cheese, nutella, peanut butter and banana; and crispy bacon and egg.

At: Pizza By The Bay, Marin Drive.

Time: 7 am to 11.30 am.

Price: INR 299.

Contact: 022 22843646.

Take a laughter dose with Harsh Gujral at R City Mall

Head to one of Mumbai’s iconic shopping and entertainment destinations, R City Mall in Ghatkopar to attend a stand-up comedy show, Just Joking with Harsh Gujral on Saturday. Harsh will be performing some of his side-splitting jokes giving you a fun way to enjoy your weekend with a healthy dose of humour.

On November 7 from 7 pm onwards.

At: Courtyard - R CITY, Ghatkopar (W)

Tickets: INR 499 onwards.

Available on bookmyshow.com

Some Rock & Roll at Mahindra Independence Rock Festival at Bayview Lawns

Mumbai's famous I-Rock festival returns after three years as the Mahindra Independence Rock Festival this weekend at Bayview Lawns in Mazgaon. Enjoy some rocking performances by incredible rock music bands including Pentagram, Zero, Zloodywood, Thaikkudam Bridge, and Aswekeepsearching on Saturday and Parikrama, Indus Creed, and Avial, Parvaaz on Sunday.

On November 5 and 6. 4 pm onwards.

At: Bayview Lawns, Princess Dock, Mazgaon.

Tickets: INR 2,000 onwards.

Available on insider.in

Explore the history of Mumbai's colonial past with Bunker Museum in Raj Bhavan

Make your Sunday special with a tour to this newly opened Bunker Museum in Raj Bhavan located on the tip of Malabar Hills. Book your entry online a day before and join a guided tour starting at 6 AM while you gaze at the stunning view of sunrise. This tour will not disappoint you with discreetly illuminated and air-conditioned pathways and rooms with artificial lanterns, signages alongside the white walls. There are recorded audio commentary and virtual-reality booths and a buggy service to ferry visitors.

Sunday, 6 am to 9 am.

At Raj Bhavan, Malabar Hills.

Entry Free.

Ragister on rajbhavan-maharashtra.gov.in

An evening with ghosts

Not literally! But a walk to see how the dead and the living interact with each other on a day to day basis with this #GrislyGirgaon ghost walk. Organised by Khaki tours, the tour is aimed to take you back in the 18th and 19th century when Mumbai's port area was also a place to bury or cremate dead bodies. Expect to take a tour of the chawl of ghosts, haunted horse stables, places where a European soldier was trapped, and Mankapya or Khotachi Wadi among many others.

On November 5 at 11 pm.

Starting from Saifee Hospital, Charni Road.

Tickets: INR 999.

Available on bookmyshow.com