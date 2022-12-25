Navi Mumbai: Fishermen oppose Ro-Ro services at Mora Bhaucha Dhakka

FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Fishermen from Mora have opposed the move of starting Ro-Ro services at Mora Bhaucha Dhakka. They alleged that they were not taken into confidence while starting the services. They say that this will impact their livelihood by obstructing the traditional fishing routes.

Around 100 fishermen families reside in the locality and their livelihood depends on fishing. The Jetty for the ‘Ro-Ro’ service was built at a cost of Rs 88 crore. Fishermen held a meeting on December 20, and demanded to hold the operation of the ‘Ro-Ro’ service until their various demand issues are resolved.

Local fishermen will be affected by the project

They say that more than 4000 fishermen families are making their livelihood through fishing. Local fishermen will be affected by this work and some residential houses are also likely to be affected, say the fishermen. A meeting was organised through the Mora Koliwada Village Development Committee at the Ekvira Devi temple for the rights and various demands of the Koli community in accordance with rehabilitation and resettlement.

Several public leaders attended the meeting

OBC leader Rajaram Patil, President Prashant Koli, Vice President Hemant Koli, Secretary Suhas Koli, Joint Secretary Sunil Koli, Treasurer Shekhar Koli, Joint Treasurer Nandadeep Koli, Ravindra Chavan and other members were present for this meeting.

