Fishermen from Gorai rescued-off Uttan coast after boat capsizes; two still missing

Eleven members of a fishing crew from Gorai had a miraculous escape after their boat capsized near the Uttan coast in Bhayandar on Tuesday morning. However, two of their colleagues were not so lucky and were still missing, till reports last came in.

Owned by Julius Chunekar, a resident of Gorai, his boat named “Lucky Star” was caught in the choppy waters while fishing at around 9 am on Tuesday. The boat toppled and capsized due to the rough weather conditions including torrential showers compounded by unusually strong winds.

Sensing the danger, all the crew members apparently jumped out of the sinking boat. Eleven out of the 13 fishermen were fortunate to be saved by their counterparts from Bhatodi Bunder in Uttan who were sailing on their fishing boat “Babylon” which was sailing nearby.

Operations were on to rescue the missing fishermen who have been identified as Manish and Satish. “Yes, our Gorai counterparts informed us about the incident in which two out of the 13 fishermen were missing after the boat capsized,” confirmed Assistant Police Inspector Satish Nikam.