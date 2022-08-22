Fire safety rules: Maharashtra government forms 4-member panel headed by ex-BMC commissioner

Fire safety rules: Maharashtra government forms 4-member committee headed by ex-BMC commissioner | FPJ

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Monday that it has formed a four-member committee, headed by former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Pravin Pardeshi, to prepare a report on the implementation of the 2009 draft Fire Safety Rules and Regulations for buildings and structures vulnerable to man-made disasters.

The government resolution (GR), appointing the committee and the eight-point reference given to them, was submitted before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik by advocate Hiten Venegaonkar, appearing for the state government.

The court has asked the committee to submit its report in two months.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Abha Singh seeking directions to the government for the issuance of the final notification on the special regulations for buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters in the Development Control Plan and Regulations (DCPR) 2034.

As per the GR, the committee comprise Pardeshi, ex-director of Town Planning Department NR Shinde, practicing engineer from Architect and Town Planners Association Sandeep Isore and the BMC chief engineer, development planning. The committee has to finalise the rules and regulations for fire safety and man-made disasters.

The committee has been tasked with modifying the rules as per the unified DCPR. It has been asked on what basis would the rules be applied and measures for its surveillance.

Also, it has to suggest measures to protect buildings from bomb blasts and measures to evacuate people from buildings in case of emergencies.

Besides, the committee has to recommend steps to apply the unified DCPR to the existing buildings.

As per the earlier court directions, Singh’s advocate, Aditya Pratap, submitted their suggestions which could be included in the fire safety rules. The HC has asked Singh to submit the suggestions to the specially constituted committee within 3 weeks. The committee has been directed to give a personal hearing to the Petitioner.

One of the suggestions states that apart from the high rises, the National Building Code of India should be adopted for all schools, as directed by three Supreme Court.

In addition, no relaxation should be given in any provision of DCR for buildings for public use as they may undermine "Right to Life" of the citizens, read the suggestions by Singh.

The PIL was filed in 2019. Due to lockdown following the Covid-19 pandemic, the PIL had not come up for hearing. In 2021, following a spate of fires in high-rises in the city, Singh’s advocate, Aditya Pratap, mentioned the PIL for urgent hearing. The regulations were issued in 2009 in the aftermath of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.