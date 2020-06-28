Mumbai: Fire breaks out in car park area of a high-rise at Carmichael Road, damages parked cars

A fire broke out in a car park area at Usha Kiran building, a highrise on Carmichael Road in South Mumbai, on Saturday afternoon, resulting in serious damage to three parked cars. No casualties were reported in the incident, and the fire was soon doused by the fire brigade.

The fire began in the parking compound of the building, and soon spread across a roof over the parking area. According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Prabhat Rahangdale, the fire was classified as a Level-1 fire, and was confined to the parking lot.

Due to the presence of a metal shade and plastic, the fire initially intensified, fire officials said. However, it was brought under control by the fire brigade. The Mumbai fire control room was alerted at around 4:26 pm, and the fire bridge arrived at the venue around 4:33 pm, according to fire officials.

Two fire engines were mobilised at the venue and the fire was extinguished using two high pressure fire lines.

While no casualties were reported, fire officials said there were around ten cars parked under the makeshift roof, of which three cars were severely burnt in the fire.

A fire official said the cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit in an electric meter. He added that it was possible that a bottle of hand sanitiser kept in a car intensified the fire.