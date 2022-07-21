Thane: Container catches fire on Eastern Express Highway, no casualty reported

The fire started in a container near Eicher on Eastern Express Highway at Thane (West) | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

Thane: A moving container on Thursday morning caught fire near Eicher on the Eastern Express Highway in Thane West. The container, bearing number MH 46 AF 7003, was enroute to Ahmedabad from Mumbai.

The fire brigade reached the spot along with one fire engine and one rescue vehicle. The driver managed to rescue himself and no casualties were reported, informed the officials from the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "In the morning at around 7:30am on Thursday, we received a call at the disaster management cell room regarding a fire in a container at Eastern Express Highway near Kalika Mata Mandir near Teen Hath Naka signal at Thane. The container number MH 46 AF 7003 is owned by Sheshmani Mishra."

"The driver of the container, Suresh Kumar, was traveling from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in Gujarat when the fire caught at Thane. Soon after receiving the information, the traffic police department officials, disaster management cell officials, and fire brigade personnel reached the spot along with one fire engine and one rescue vehicle. The fire was completely extinguished by the firemen. No was killed or injured in the incident," he added.

The RDMC chief further added, "The container has been moved to one side of the road with the help of hydra and the Eastern Express Highway has been cleared for all vehicles."

Fire caught in container on Eastern Express Highway at Thane (West), No casualty reported. The container was moving from Mumbai to Ahmedabad when fire caught in container at Nashik highway.#FPJ #Thane #EasternExpressHighway pic.twitter.com/CTbCUq6ZKv — Abhitash Singh (@AbhitashS) July 21, 2022