Fire brigade rescues 52-yr-old man stranded at Bandstand

MUMBAI: The fire brigade on Tuesday evening rescued a 52-year-old man stranded inside the sea rocks at Bandstand sea face opp Basera Bungalow in Bandra. The man, identified as Anil Kumar Pillai, was rescued by fire brigade officials in an effort that lasted for more than an hour.

"The man was stranded inside the sea rocks at a distance of about 1 km from the seashore. He was rescued by our crew members donning PPE and with the help of rope and Ring Bouy. After the rescue operation, the person was handed over to the local police for further investigation," said Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade.