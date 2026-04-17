 Fire Breaks Out At Newly Constructed Theatre In Navi Mumbai’s Airoli; Firefighting Operations Underway
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Fire Breaks Out At Newly Constructed Theatre In Navi Mumbai’s Airoli; Firefighting Operations Underway

A fire broke out at a newly constructed theatre in Navi Mumbai’s Airoli area on Friday, prompting a swift response from the fire department. At least four fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. Visuals showed thick black smoke and flames from the building’s upper section. Details on cause, damage or injuries are awaited.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
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Navi Mumbai: A fire broke out at a newly constructed theatre in Sector 5 of Airoli on Friday, prompting an immediate response from the fire department.

According to a tweet by IANS, at least four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control.

Visuals from the scene show thick black smoke billowing from the theatre premises, with flames seen emerging from one end of the structure.

As of now, details regarding the cause of the fire, extent of damage, or any injuries are yet to be confirmed. Authorities are continuing firefighting operations, and further information is awaited.

This is a developing story.

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