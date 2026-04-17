Fire Breaks Out At Newly Constructed Theatre In Navi Mumbai’s Airoli; Firefighting Operations Underway

Navi Mumbai: A fire broke out at a newly constructed theatre in Sector 5 of Airoli on Friday, prompting an immediate response from the fire department.

According to a tweet by IANS, at least four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire has broken out at a newly constructed theatre in Airoli Sector 5, Navi Mumbai, and four fire tenders are currently engaged in bringing it under control pic.twitter.com/YqDxTdUyBP — IANS (@ians_india) April 17, 2026

Visuals from the scene show thick black smoke billowing from the theatre premises, with flames seen emerging from one end of the structure.

As of now, details regarding the cause of the fire, extent of damage, or any injuries are yet to be confirmed. Authorities are continuing firefighting operations, and further information is awaited.

This is a developing story.

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