Fire Breaks Out At Dyeing Factory In Bhiwandi; Firefighting Efforts Underway - VIDEO | PTI

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, prompting the immediate deployment of fire tenders to the spot. Further details about the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage are still awaited.

Visuals from the scene, shared by PTI on X (formerly Twitter), show panic in the area, with people seen running away while pushing carts loaded with clothes. The footage captures the urgency and fear that spread as the fire erupted at the factory premises. The video also captures the fight fighting efforts. According to the audio heard, the fire is being put out by another company in the area.

VIDEO | Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a dyeing factory; fire tenders rush to the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/PBkZFyKl4S — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2026

Firefighting operations are currently underway by the people themselves according to the audio heard, and authorities are expected to share more information once the situation is brought under control.

More details are awaited.

Fire Erupts In Crawford Market

A fire erupted at a shop in Crawford Market area of Mumbai, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. Cooling operations are currently underway to prevent the fire from reigniting.

The incident comes just a day after a similar fire was reported near DB Marg, opposite Reliance Mall in Mumbai Central. The Level I fire broke out late at night and was confined to shops and rooms within a chawl structure.

Multiple agencies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, fire brigade, police, BEST staff, and ward officials, were deployed at the Mumbai Central site. The fire, suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, spread due to closely packed shops.

While no injuries were reported in either incident, officials confirmed significant damage to property. The affected building had a vacant residential section and was already in a fragile condition, raising concerns over safety in densely populated commercial zones.

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