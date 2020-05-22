Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Pune's Kurkumbh MIDC area

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kurkumbh MIDC area in Pune on Friday morning.
According to ANI, five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
Supriya Sule took to Twitter and said "Kusum Chemicals in Kurkumbh MIDC is on Fire.I spoke with Shri. Naval Kishore Ram-Pune District Collector.Administration has started the Relief Work. I am monitoring the situation and co-ordinating. Relief measures along with the Administration. I urge all the citizens not to panic."
More details are awaited.