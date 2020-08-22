Fire at SoBo building, six rescued

Six people were rescued after a fire broke out at Raj Ghour Chambers, a seven-storey commercial-cum-residential building in Masjid Bunder on Friday afternoon.

The fire originated due to a short circuit at the building's common electric box on the ground floor. The incident took place at around 2 pm and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials had levelled the incident as level zero fire. A total of five fire engines were mobilised at the spot and the flames were doused off within forty-five minutes.

Fire officials informed, to protect themselves from the fire, people of the building had climbed on the window grills. Four people including a woman were from the fourth floor. They were trapped at the box window and fire brigade officials had to cut the grills of the window and bring them down, using ladders. Two other persons were also rescued from the second floor and the terrace.

"Nobody was reported to be injured in the incident. The fire had originated due to short circuit caused at the common meter box at ground floor," said an official.