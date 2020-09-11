Mumbai

FIR registered in fake Slum Rehabilitation Authority circular doing rounds on social media

By Staff Reporter

The fake ciruclar stated that beneficiaries of houses under SRA could sell/transfer the house within five years instead of the 10-year lock-in period.

Photo by Pixabay

Nirmal Nagar Police have booked an unidentified accused for allegedly circulating a fake Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) circular on social media platforms which stated that beneficiaries of houses under SRA could sell/transfer the house within five years instead of the 10-year lock-in period. After the SRA learnt about the fake circular, the authority wrote to Mumbai Police requesting action against the accused person/s. Acting on the complaint, a First Information Report was registered at Nirmal Nagar police station where the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery.

