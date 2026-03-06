Finland President Alexander Stubb Concludes Delhi Leg Of His India Visit, Leaves For Mumbai; To Meet Governor & CM Fadnavis - Check Full Schedule

Mumbai: Finland President Alexander Stubb is set to arrive in Mumbai today, March 6 and continue his state visit. Thanking his visit in Delhi, he also took to X and wrote, "Thank you, New Delhi. The state visit will continue in Mumbai."

Finland President's Schedule In Mumbai

During his visit to Mumbai, President Stubb is scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The discussions are expected to focus on expanding economic and technological cooperation between Finland and Maharashtra.

During his visit, he will also interact with Indian business leaders and attend an India-Finland business event. He will also address students at the University of Mumbai.

Alexander Stubb's Delhi Visit

During his visit to Delhi, he was the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 11th Raisina Dialogue, 2026 in Delhi. Moreover, he also met PM Modi and held discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas. At the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb highlighted the challenges of a multipolar world, noting that the United States often acts unilaterally without broader consultation, unlike past interventions in Libya, Iraq, or Afghanistan.

The two leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora. President Stubb also met President Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

On Thursday, he also visited Rajghat in New Delhi, where he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. The visit to Rajghat followed a meeting with S Jaishankar, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Finland further.

President Stubb's visit follows after Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo visited India in February this year to participate in the AI Impact Summit.

