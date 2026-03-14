Finance Conclave 2026 At Thakur Global Business School Highlights Technology-Driven Transformation Of India’s Financial Sector

Industry experts and academicians discuss fintech innovation, AI, ESG analytics and future finance skills at Finance Conclave 2026 hosted by TGBS in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, March 14: On 14th March 2026, Thakur Global Business School (TGBS), in collaboration with TCET’s Department of Management Studies, hosted the Finance Conclave 2026, a platform that brought together industry leaders, academicians and finance professionals for a morning of sharp, forward-looking conversation.

The conclave centred around the theme India’s Growth Story: Technology Driven Transformation of the Financial Sector, a theme that couldn’t have been more timely. With India’s financial ecosystem undergoing a rapid and unprecedented shift, the discussions that unfolded were as relevant as they were insightful.

Key themes shaping the future of finance

The conclave explored five critical pillars shaping the future of finance: Digital Innovation in Capital Markets and Investment Strategies, FinTech Innovation and Digital Financial Ecosystems, Data Governance, Cybersecurity and Ethical AI, ESG Analytics and Technology-Enabled Sustainable Investment, and Future Skills and Workforce Transformation in Finance.

Keynote and panel discussion

The keynote was delivered by Mr. Anshuman Das, Managing Director and CTO of JM Financial Services Ltd., whose insights set a strong tone for the day. The panel featured Mr. Rajesh Dongre, Senior Vice President and CISO at HDFC ERGO General Insurance, Ms. Shahana Mazumdar, Associate Director at PwC India, Mr. Ankit Shah, Assistant Vice President at EisnerAmper India, and Mr. Gaurav Garg, Director at BlinkX, JM Financial Services Ltd., moderated by Dr. Chintan Vora, Senior Vice President at 5nance.com.

Conversations moved seamlessly from AI in risk management and cybersecurity challenges to ESG frameworks and the evolving skill sets tomorrow’s finance professionals will need.

Strong student participation

The conclave drew participation from students across 20+ colleges from Mumbai, a testament to the growing appetite among the next generation of finance professionals for industry-led, technology-focused dialogue.

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Technology driving finance transformation

A key takeaway was clear. Technology is no longer just a support function in finance. It is the driving force behind inclusion, efficiency and growth, and professionals who understand both the opportunity and the responsibility that comes with it will lead the next chapter.

For the students of TGBS, it was a firsthand look at the industry they are stepping into—complex, fast-moving and full of possibility.