Final-year students in Mumbai to get practice question papers

The University of Mumbai (MU) will be providing practice question papers to final-year students. The announcement was made by State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Thursday at a press conference after the review meeting with MU officials. The MU has given extension till September 18, 19 and 20 as a special case to final-year students who have not filled up their examination forms.

Samant said, “The university is making special efforts to ensure that no student is left out of the examination process. Students should take advantage of this extended period of three days."

Currently, students are confused as they are not being provided with MCQ question banks. Samant said, “Practice question papers will be made available to final year students by MU. Students should not make any confusion about the exam. All official instructions regarding the examination will be given to students by MU from time to time."

The MU final-year last semester examination will be conducted in objective MCQ format. Samant said, “The exam will be conducted online. The university has planned to take the exam through an offline method for students who are not able to take the exam online. Necessary arrangements will be made for students with special needs."

The MU has the highest number of final year students in the state. Samant said that the total number of students appearing for the examination under Mumbai University is 2,47,500. “Out of this, there are 1.70 lakh students who will take regular exams and the remaining 72,500 will appear for backlog exams," he said.

The MU has started practical examinations from September 15. The backlog examinations will start from September 25. The state government will extend all possible cooperation to universities for conducting final year examinations, Samant said.