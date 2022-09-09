Final trial run of iconic semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train between Ahmedabad-Mumbai today

Mumbai: Final trial run of iconic semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train today |

Mumbai: The iconic semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train, which has been finalised for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, will reach Mumbai on Friday. The railways will conduct the final trial, which is also known as the Time Table trial today, between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

The trial run will start from Ahmedabad in the morning at around 7 am. The train is expected to reach Mumbai around 1 pm and return to Ahmedabad. The trail will be monitored by senior railway officials , Research Designs & Standards Organisation, the technical wing of railway.

Earlier, a trial run of the train was scheduled for September 7, but it was postponed due to some technical reason. “We are trying our best to introduce the Vande Bharat Express train service between Mumbai -Ahmedabad, but the final decision of the date of introduction of the train for passengers will be taken only after successful completion of the route trail," a senior rail official said.

However, according to sources, if everything goes as per plans,this train will be likely to start plying between both cities in around one month. This will be the thirdVande Bharat of the country, and first from Mumbai. Asked about the speed of this train, officials said, maximum speed will be 130 kmph similar to Rajdhani express, because the track of the section is fit for just 130 kmph, but due to better acceleration and deceleration capacity this train will cover the distance in less than 6 hours.