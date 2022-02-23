Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar booked over obscene scenes involving minors in 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha'

Mumbai: The Mahim police on Wednesday booked filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar under sections that deal with obscenity and child pornography. The legal trouble for the filmmaker is in connection to his recently released film 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha'.

Earlier an NGO had moved to court seeking registration of First Information Report (FIR) against the filmmaker based on which the FIR was registered under IPC sections 392 (sale, distribution of obscene content) and 34 (common intention) along with section 14 (punishment for using child for pornographic purposes) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act (POCSO) section and Information Technology act sections for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form (section 67 and 67B).

Apart from Manjrekar, the film's producers, Narendra Hirawat and Shreyas Hirawat along with co-producer Vijay Shinde have been named in the FIR, the copy of which is in possession of the Free Press Journal.

When the FPJ contacted Manjrekar, he said, "We make a film and if any person files a case what can we do, we will deal with them as to the law."

The film was released on January 14 with A certification however its trailer which was released days ahead attracted controversy and criticism.

Bharatiya Stree Shakti, an NGO which works for women's empowerment had filed a complaint with National Commission for Women (NCW) and moved to court when police failed to take cognizance of their complaint. They have also demanded to book chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for inaction.

"It wasn't a fight against any individual but we don't want this to be repeated. In the movie children were depicted indulged in sexual activities which itself is a crime," said complainant, Seema Deshpande, president of Bharatiya Stree Shakti.

Advocate Prakash Salsingikar, who represented the case in the court said that today's development will act as a deterent and anyone trying to depict children indulged in obscenity will think twice he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:57 PM IST