Film on Balasaheb Thackeray was not made tax free, yet people came to watch it, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that a film made by the party on Balasaheb Thackeray was not made tax free, yet people came to watch it; then why should the film The Kashmir Files be made tax free.

While talking about making the film tax-free in Maharashtra, he told ANI, "Leave the film The Kashmir Files, when we made a film on Balasaheb Thackeray, we did not make it tax-free, yet people came to see it." "Balasaheb Thackeray had also kept a quota in Maharashtra in medical and engineering for the children of Kashmiri Pandits," he added.

"Kashmiri Pandits know Shiv Sena. Everyone knows how The Kashmir File film was made, why it was made and what is the agenda of this film. The politics being done over The Kashmir Files film is not right," he stated.

Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have declared the film as "tax-free".

The film 'The Kashmir Files' focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

'The Kashmir Files' has been directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. It was released on March 11.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:52 PM IST