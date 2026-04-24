'File Criminal Case Against Sanjay Gaikwad': Vijay Wadettiwar Demands Legal Action Against Sena MLA Over Alleged Death Threat To Publisher Prakash Ambi |

Mumbai: A political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad allegedly issued a death threat to publisher Prakash Ambi over the book ‘Shivaji Kon Hota’. Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar strongly condemned the incident, calling it a direct attack on freedom of expression and demanding immediate legal action.

Wadettiwar Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Wadettiwar alleged that Gaikwad used abusive language and issued a grave threat, reportedly saying, “I will do to you what was done to Govind Pansare.” He described the remark as not just a personal threat but an assault on Maharashtra’s progressive and intellectual legacy.

Vijay Wadettiwar's Letter To CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Wadettiwar stated that such language from an elected representative is 'highly condemnable' and undermines democratic values. He stressed that invoking the killing of Pansare, a noted rationalist and activist, makes the threat particularly serious and raises concerns about the rule of law in the state.

The Congress leader also highlighted that Prakash Ambi has been actively working to disseminate the progressive ideas associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through his publications. He warned that the publisher’s life could be at risk and urged the government to provide him with immediate police protection.

Read Also Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Threatens Publisher Over Decades-Old Book On Shivaji Maharaj

Why No Action Taken So Far?: Wadettiwar Questions State

The controversy has intensified after an alleged audio clip of the threat surfaced and went viral on social media. Wadettiwar questioned why no action has been taken despite the clip being in the public domain and called for swift intervention by the Home Department.

He further demanded that a criminal case be registered against Gaikwad without delay and that strict action be initiated to set a precedent. “If such threats by a sitting MLA go unchecked, it sends a dangerous message about law and order in the state,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/