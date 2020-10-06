Fifth case of extortion filed against AIMIM's Bhiwandi chief

Thane: After a rape allegation, a fifth case of extortion has been registered against All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Bhiwandi chief Khalid Guddu.

The case has been registered against the AIMIM leader on Monday in Bhiwandi for allegedly extorting a local builder.

"An ongoing construction at Bhiwandi's Avachit Pada is owned by the complainant, Ahmed Mobin Ansari. Guddu tried to extort money from Ansari after he filed a review petition at Bombay High Court against Ansari's ongoing construction," said a police official from Bhiwandi.

"Guddu had demanded total of Rs 10 lakh to avoid the court action. Hence, out of these, Rs 5 lakh was delivered by the complainant to the accused," added the official.

The complainant, after continuous threats by Guddu, has registered a case against the accused under sections 384, 385, 386 and 34 of Indian Penal Code at Nizampura police station, Bhiwandi.

This is the fifth such case filed against Guddu. More such cases have been registered against him at various police stations in Bhiwandi.

Besides, on Sunday, the accused also been booked for rape under sections 376, 354, 384 of Indian Penal Code at Bhiwandi city police station.

"A 27-year-old woman has filed a rape case against Guddu for abusing and assaulting her sexually between December 2016 and December 2017 at Star Hotel, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi. Further investigation is on," informed the official.