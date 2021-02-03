Fewer healthcare workers turn up for vaccination

There has been a 13 per cent decrease in the numbers of beneficiaries getting inoculated on Tuesday, as per the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. According to the data, 6,387 of 8,000 healthcare workers were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, which means there was 80 per cent turnout of HCWs compared to 93 per cent which was just a day before. Officials attributed this drop stating there are no exact reasons for the drop as there are days when numbers will increase.

According to data, the highest number – 1119 HCWs --were vaccinated at Rajawadi hospital, followed by 958 BDBA hospital, 865 at BYL Nair hospital, 700 at BKC jumbo, 640 at KEM, 627 at RN Cooper, 429 at NESCO, 320 at LTMG (Sion), 298 at Seven hills, 294 at Bhabha, 95 at VN Desaia and 52 at JJ hospital. “For the second consecutive more than 1,000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated at the Rajawadi Hospital,” said an official.

Ahead of the vaccination of other frontline workers this week onwards, the civic body said the third consignment of Covishield, too, is expected to arrive next week.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The turnout has been good and the hesitancy is gone now with health workers coming in to get inoculated. We are also prepared for the frontline workers to get inoculated as we are gradually starting our units that were kept in reserve.”