FDA Minister warns of action against black marketing of Oxygen, Remdesivir

Mumbai: Amid rising demand for Oxygen and Remdesivir, Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr. Rajendra Shingane on Monday held a meeting with the producers and warned that the government will take stern action against those indulging in black marketing.

Dr. Shingane’s move is important as the state government has already taken a decision to allocate 80% Oxygen supply for medical use and 20% for industrial use. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said if the demand will continue to rise amid rising Covid-19 cases the state government will divert all 100% Oxygen supply for medical purposes. Dr. Shingane asked the Oxygen suppliers to ramp the production.

The state is struggling to meet the daily Oxygen need of 700 metric tonnes against the total production capacity of over 1200 metric tonnes. One of the plants at Nagpur will be shut for annual maintenance. The government has asked the supplier to make up the Oxygen supply from its plant situated in Madhya Pradesh. As far as Remdesivir supply is concerned, there have been reports from various districts for its shortage.