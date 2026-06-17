Father's Day 2026: Check Out Top Mumbai Restaurants Offering Special Dining Experiences For Families | FPJ | AI

Mumbai, June 17: As Father’s Day 2026 weekend approaches, restaurants across Mumbai are preparing special menus and experiences to help families celebrate the occasion. From Goan delicacies and premium grills to comforting South Indian favourites, several dining destinations in the city are offering unique culinary experiences designed to bring families together over good food.

Experience Goa’s Culinary Heritage at Mado Mado

Families looking for a coastal-inspired celebration can head to Mado Mado at Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, which is hosting the Flavours of Goa festival from June 19 to June 28, 2026.

Curated by Chef Henzil Saldanha, the festival highlights Goa’s rich food culture and its blend of Indian and Portuguese influences. Guests can enjoy an extensive buffet featuring:

Traditional vindaloos and spicy recheado dishes

Fresh seafood curries and grilled coastal specialties

Classic cafreal preparations and the iconic Goan dessert, bebinca

Adding to the festive mood, live performances by Goan Serenaders will entertain guests with traditional music throughout the event, creating a mini Goan getaway in the heart of Mumbai.

Celebrate With Grills and Whiskey at Musafer

For fathers who enjoy robust flavours and premium beverages, Musafer has planned a special Dad’s Grill & Whiskey Brunch on June 21. The brunch promises a selection of expertly prepared grilled dishes paired with carefully chosen whiskey offerings, making it an ideal option for a relaxed family celebration.

Kamat’s Legacy Offers Comfort Food and Complimentary Coffee

Those looking for a more traditional dining experience can visit Kamat’s Legacy, which is celebrating fathers from June 19 to June 21 with a menu centred around classic South Indian comfort food.

Guests can enjoy favourites such as crispy dosas, soft idlis and a variety of regional snacks. As part of the Father’s Day celebrations, fathers will receive a complimentary serving of authentic filter coffee with the purchase of any breakfast or evening snack item.

Whether families choose a Goan food festival, a lavish brunch or a comforting South Indian meal, Mumbai offers plenty of ways to make Father’s Day 2026 special. With several restaurants expecting high demand during the weekend, early reservations are recommended.