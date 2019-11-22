Fate of MBMC’s standing committee hangs in balance

Bhayandar: Even as the state legislative assembly continues to remain in suspended animation, a stalemate continues in the formation of the crucial standing committee in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for the past nearly two months. The standing committee holds the keys to the civic body’s coffers.

Apart from taking key decisions, the 16-member committee headed by the chairman drafts and presents the municipal budget. All the major projects, which need the municipal corporation’s financial support, are scrutinised and approved by the committee.

50 per cent of the total members of the standing committee retire after completing one year through a draw of lots, while the remaining members retire after completing the tenure of two years in the same manner. The tenure of eight members, including that of chairman advocate Ravi Vyas ended early last month.

As per the rule, the group leaders of the respective parties give the names of new members to the mayor, who will officially announce the names of the new standing committee members in the general body meeting.

While BJP holds a sway in the committee on the virtue of their numerical strength, aspirants, including six time corporator Morris Rodrigues, is considered to be a front runner for the chairman’s post.

However, the civic administration and the ruling governance is mysteriously shying away from scheduling the general body meeting which is necessary to replace outgoing members and pave way for the new chairman of the standing committee.

After tasting defeat at the hands of rebel candidate Geeta Jain in the assembly elections, former BJP legislator Narendra Mehta appears desperate to maintain his dominance over the municipal corporation, indicating at the ongoing battle of who controls the MBMC-the former or sitting MLA.