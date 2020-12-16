Fatal road crashes dip by 37% in Mumbai due to lockdown

Mumbai: The number of fatal accidents reported across the state declined by a massive 37 per cent between the first ten months of the year when compared to the corresponding figures recorded last year, revealed data procured from the state traffic police.

Officials believe that pandemic induced lockdown has played a major role in bringing down the number of fatal accidents. The figures were not the same across the state, however, as at least five districts saw a marginal rise in the number of accidents despite the lockdown.

Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) said that there has been an average dip of at least 20 per cent in fatal crashes across the state, few of which were due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown.

According to the data procured from the traffic department, over 358 fatalities were caused in 336 crashes last year between January and October, while the corresponding figures of the current year states that 223 fatalities were caused in 212 fatal crashes. The data largely shows a dip of 36.9 per cent in fatal road crashes.

Meanwhile, there was another trend in data procured which stated that districts like Jalna, Washim, Dhule, Amravati (rural) and Jalgaon had reported more road crashes and fatalities this year between January and October, despite the fact that there was a lockdown and travel restrictions due to global outbreak of COVID-19. An official said, despite the number of accidents having reduced this year, most of the accidents were fatal.

Commenting on the same, Upadhyay said, "The rising number trend was observed only after July, when unlock procedure in Maharashtra had begun. As there were travel restrictions and trains were operating on bare minimum, many opted to travel by a private vehicle through roadways to ensure safety."

In a bid to instil road sense and ensure minimum road crashes, traffic police have initiated preventive measures and already identified the black spot. Subsequently, police officials have tied up with NGOs, who will educate the motorist and conduct drives to understand the road safety issues at large.