Fashion designer, 3 aides arrested for running cyber fraudsters gang

The city crime branch has arrested a fashion designer along with three others for allegedly running a gang of cyber fraudsters. The racketeers duped a Rajasthan woman to the tune of Rs 16 lakh after luring her into a customs clearance fraud. The crime branch with the help of Rajasthan police traced the accused and arrested them from different places in the city on Monday.

A crime branch officer said, Shifa Jabir Sayyad, 31, a fashion designer, was the mastermind of the racket while other three are identified as Shaheen Jalil Mazumdar, 28, Jitendra Wadher, 34 and Ganesh Firangge, 22.

In the month of July, a Rajasthan-based woman Akansha Jain, 37, befriended a man identified as Marco on Facebook, who claimed to be a resident of Rajasthan. After speaking with her for couple of days Marco told her that he wanted to send her gifts and the next day, the woman received call purportedly from customs officer who asked her to pay Rs 55,500 in order to release it.

As soon as she paid the money, she again received a call wherein the official told her that 30,000 pounds had been found in the parcel and threatened to penalised her and asked he to pay penalty. The accused then made her to pay Rs 16 lakh by threatening her.

While looking for the racket a team from Rajasthan police recently came to Mumbai and with the help of crime branch unit 10 arrested the four accused. The racket was operated from last couple of years and was duping people with different modus operandi.