Farmers to hold protest rally over farm laws in Mumbai

A large numbers of farmers left for Mumbai from Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday for a rally to demand repealing of the Centre's three new farm laws.

The rally organised by Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha will be held in Mumbai on January 25, a statement issued by the organisation said.

The rally will be addressed by former Union agriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

A delegation will also present a memorandum to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the release said.