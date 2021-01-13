Farmers respect SC decision but protests to continue: BKU

A day after the establishment of a four-member committee to hold talks with the agitating farmers on three farm laws, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait here on Wednesday hardened his stand saying that the Centre needs to convene a session as the laws were made in the Parliament and not in the Supreme Court.

“The three acts need to be repealed. The government has to convene a session. If there are MPs who raise voice against us, we will note their names and let their constituents and others know,” he said. During interaction, Tikait said that the farmers respect the apex court’s decision to establish a four member committee but reiterated that the farmers will continue their protests until three farm laws are repealed in the Parliament.

Tikait said the farmers are not looking at any other solution. He pointed out the present stalemate is because there is no agriculture minister. "There are 18 ministers who look after agriculture. This is bound to happen. We have been searching for a prime minister and government. But we have not been able to find any," he viewed.

On the 'Tiranga Yatra' (tri-colour march) on January 26, Tikait said, “We are doing Tiranga Yatra to show that we are nationalist. Along with the jawans on Rajpath, there will be farmers. For the first time, I am seeing that people are stopping a Tiranga Yatra. The ones who use water cannons on Tiranga are the real Khalistanis.”

To a question on his Mumbai visit, Tikait said that the protest needs help and donations from people and organisations, “They keep alleging that we are getting funding from outside. But we need so much. We need many more flags,” he added.