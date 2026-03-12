'False & Misleading!': BMC Debunks Viral Rumours Of Unfiltered Water Supply In Mumbai

BMC Debunks Fake Message About Untreated Water Supply In Mumbai | X

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stern clarification following the viral spread of a deceptive message claiming that the city's water purification system has failed. The civic body has officially labelled the message as 'Fake News,' reassuring Mumbaikars that the water supply remains safe, treated and fully filtered.

Over the past 24 hours, a message written in Marathi began circulating rapidly on platforms like WhatsApp and X. The message claimed that a major technical malfunction had occurred in the filter machines at the city’s water purification plants.

It further alleged that because of this 'breakdown,' the BMC would be forced to supply unfiltered water to the city for the next 3 to 4 days, advising citizens to boil water and alert their friends and family. The viral post even featured a forged BMC logo to lend an air of authenticity, leading to widespread panic and confusion among residents regarding the safety of their drinking water.

BMC Posts Strong Rebuttal On Social Media Over Baseless Claims

In a prompt rebuttal, the BMC took to its official social media handles on Wednesday to debunk the claims. The civic body stressed that the message is entirely baseless and misleading. It stated that it has come to their notice that a false message is being circulated regarding a malfunction in the water purification system.

They clarified that the water supply system is operating normally, no such malfunction has occurred and the BMC continues to provide clean, disinfected, and fully treated water to all citizens.

