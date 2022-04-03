Mumbai: Falling into investment fraud, elderly woman loses Rs 36 Lakh

A 67-year-old woman from Khar was duped of around Rs 36 lakh after the accused coaxed her for purported investment schemes, including buying of cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

According to the police, the complainant entered the fraud cycle in June last year after clicking on a link of a Bitcoin advert on her mobile phone. Subsequently, she started receiving calls from one Shiv who persuaded the retired woman for investment.

In December, she invested Rs 15, 000 after which one Nikita started phoning her. Following the same modus operandi, Nikita would call the victim daily and make her 'invest' different amounts. In this manner, the woman ended up giving Rs 16 lakh, said the police. Later on the pretext of Bitcoin investment, Nikita took Rs 20 lakh from the complainant.

In another fraud bid, the woman was again phoned and informed that all her money was lost due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. If she wants to retrieve the money she has to pay Rs 3.80 lakh, the caller said to the woman. Sensing that she had been cheated, the sexagenarian finally lodged the present complaint with the Khar police station

ALSO READ Watch video: SIES College awards 14 SWAYAM NPTEL Toppers

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 08:06 AM IST