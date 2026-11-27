Mumbai activist Shishir Shetty seeks repeal of Maharashtra’s 2005 two-child rule for government employment | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: A Mumbai-based civic activist has petitioned the Maharashtra government and top constitutional authorities across the country to repeal the state’s two-decade-old Two Child Norm for public employment.

The demand, backed by a 2,200-page representation, argues that Maharashtra's declining fertility rate, merit over family size, and unfair impact on women's fundamental right to reproduction.

Shishir Vivekanand Shetty, co-founder of Kandivali (E)’s Lokhandwala Residents’ Association (LRA), through the submission dated November 16, has sought the complete revocation of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Declaration of Small Family) Rules, 2005.

Enacted on March 28, 2005, the rules make having a "small family" – defined as a spouse and up to two living children – an essential criterion for appointment to Group A, B, C and D posts in state government services.

Addressed to 28 authorities – including the President of India, the Prime Minister, Maharashtra Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) – Shetty’s submission argues that a coercive population-control rule introduced in a different demographic era has become obsolete, arbitrary and disproportionate in 2026.

Fertility Rate And Ageing Population

Citing the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) from 2023-24, the activist has highlighted that Maharashtra's demographic profile has fundamentally inverted since 2005.

He pointed out that Maharashtra’s total fertility rate (TFR) has dropped to 1.8 children per woman – 1.6 in urban areas and 1.9 in rural areas. This sits well below the globally recognised replacement fertility level of 2.1 children per woman.

Simultaneously, the state is grappling with a rapidly ageing population, with the share of the population aged 60 and above rising from 13.7% in NFHS-5 in 2019-21 to 14.4% in NFHS-6.

He also highlighted that the state’s elderly population is expected to climb to 17.2% by 2036, according to the India Ageing Report 2023 by the International Institute for Population Sciences and the United Nations Population Fund.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Shetty said, “We are grateful for the dedicated efforts of every state department official, whose efforts have led to the efficient daily operations of the state. I learned about this law recently after an official brought it to my notice. While the union government is pushing uniform laws across the country, only seven states follow this law. The rest of them have either never implemented it or have already repealed it. This is unfair to Maharashtra’s state employees and their spouses.”

Drawing on the Union Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey 2025–26 and United Nations demographic studies, the representation noted that India is transitioning towards an older population with rising old-age dependency ratios.

Shetty also highlighted the scientific principle of "demographic momentum", explaining that while overall population numbers may continue to rise temporarily due to a large youth base from past decades, penalising current job aspirants over family size can no longer be justified by fertility trends.

Merit And Constitutional Principles

Shetty contended that public recruitment should be governed strictly by educational qualifications, competence, integrity and the ability to discharge public duties, not the size of a candidate’s household.

"A person having one child may be inefficient, dishonest or unsuitable for public employment. Whereas a person having three or more children may be highly qualified, disciplined, honest and exceptionally capable of discharging public duties. The number of children does not determine professional merit,” he stated.

The petition argued that disqualifying otherwise qualified candidates – who have cleared competitive examinations and met all age and educational criteria – violates the principles of reasonable classification and rational nexus under the Indian Constitution’s Articles 14 (equality before law) and 16 (equality of opportunity in public employment). It adds that employee misconduct or inefficiency should be addressed through existing service conduct rules, not by using family size as an arbitrary proxy.

Impact On Women’s Reproductive Autonomy

Although the 2005 Rules are framed in gender-neutral language, the representation argues that their real-world impact falls disproportionately on women and infringes upon fundamental rights to privacy, bodily autonomy and dignity under Article 21.

Citing UN research on fertility and labour force participation, the petition noted that women with multiple children already face structural challenges in entering the workforce. Barring qualified women from government jobs further undermines state goals of women's empowerment.

He noted that reproductive decisions are frequently shaped by family pressures, medical complications, remarriage or the death of a spouse. Penalising a woman's career for family circumstances often outside her unilateral control violates her reproductive agency.

Referring to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) research on India’s conditional sex ratio at birth, Shetty warned of the "fertility squeeze" effect. In a society where son preference persists, rigid numerical caps on children can inadvertently pressure women and families into prenatal sex selection if their first two children are daughters.

Supreme Court Judgments And Repeal Demand

The representation also cited the Supreme Court’s recent November 4 judgment in the case of Mangala Bhimrao Ingle v. The Additional Commissioner, Amravati Division & Others, which dealt with local body disqualifications under the Maharashtra Village Panchayats Act, 1959, and referred to the 2003 Javed v. State of Haryana precedent to a larger bench.

The representation relied on the apex court's observations regarding declining fertility, reproductive autonomy and the need for laws to pass the test of "temporal reasonableness" when original justifications no longer hold.

Shetty claimed his plea was filed purely in the larger public interest, not for any personal service benefit. He has urged the state government to act ahead of the upcoming Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature.

He has requested the authorities to direct the General Administration Department (GAD) to draft a comprehensive proposal to repeal the 2005 Rules and delete corresponding Two Child Norm clauses across all departmental recruitment rules, circulars and Government Resolutions, while constituting a panel involving the GAD, Law and Judiciary Department, MPSC, public health officials and demographic experts to review the policy.

He has also demanded interim directions halting fresh adverse actions against employees or candidates under the norm pending a final decision and exploring lawful transitional relief for those previously penalised where cases have not attained finality.

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"Public employment should be based upon merit and the ability to serve, while population welfare should be pursued through humane, informed and constitutionally appropriate measures such as education, healthcare access and voluntary family planning,” Shetty said, adding that he will pursue it in the court of law if the representation goes unheard.

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