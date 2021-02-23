Mumbai

'#FakeNews mongers are back again!': Mumbai Police clarifies fine for not wearing mask is only Rs 200

In the wake of rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police have started penalising people for flouting COVID-19 norms.

And, it's not just the virus that the authorities are striving to control, there's an increase in rumours and fake news regarding COVID-19 that is making matter worse. One such fake news doing the rounds on social media claims 'no mask can cost you a fine of 1000 rupees'.

However, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Tuesday clarified that the fine for not wearing a mask is only Rs 200 and not more.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote: "Dear Mumbaikars! #FakeNews mongers are back again! This time claiming that No Mask can cost you a fine 1000 rupees. While no money can compensate for safety being compromised, you can only be charged Rupees 200 for not wearing a mask. #MaskIsMust #FakeNewsAlert."

Mumbai Police is now authorised to fine people for not wearing masks in public as mandated under COVID-19 norms.

"Dear Mumbaikars, Mumbai Police is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us," the metropolis' police said in a tweet.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday had collected a total fine of Rs 28 lakhs from around 14,000 people who were caught without face masks in public spaces. As per a statement, the total fine collected was Rs 32,41,14,800 and the total number of persons fined for mask violations was 16,02,536 as of Sunday.

