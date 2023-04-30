Fake telephone exchange busted in Thane's Bhiwandi; one accused jumps off building to avoid arrest

Fake telephone exchange busted in Bhiwandi area; one accused jumps off building to avoid arrest | File

The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Thane Police busted a gang running a hoax telephone exchange in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane and detained many.

According to officials, on receiving information about a fake telephone exchange on the fifth floor of a building in Gauri Pada in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district, the ATS reached the site late evening to raid it.

"One of the accused jumped from the roof of the building to avoid being caught by the ATS and died. The body was sent for postmortem," said Thane police officials.

The police are in search of the owner of the flat and have seized all goods and the raids are underway.

Further investigation is underway.

Moradabad Police busted an illegal international telephone exchange last year

In July last year, Moradabad Police busted an illegal international telephone exchange and arrested two people for operating the fake telephone exchange.

The fake telephone exchange operator was converting international calls to local calls.

The accused used to convert VoIP calls into GSM calls through SIM boxes.

"Moradabad police caught fake telephone exchange operators who were converting international calls to local calls Two people were arrested for operating telephone exchange. The accused used to convert VoIP calls into GSM calls through SIM boxes," said Moradabad Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadauria.

The accused used to convert international calls into local calls for Indians living in Saudi Arabia.

Around 550 sim cards and Rs 63,000 were recovered from the accused.

The two accused have been identified as Mohammad Kaleem and his brother Mohammad Mehraj.

"They used to do this for Indians living in Saudi Arabia. With this, they were defrauding the government. Around 550 sim cards and Rs 63,000 were recovered from the accused. A person from Saudi Arabia operating the fake telephone exchange used to send money to the accused," the Moradabad SP added.

Arrested Mohammad Kaleem said that in March 2022 he had gone to Saudi Arabia where a man taught him how to earn money by converting international calls into local calls.